The San Francisco 49ers selected wide receiver Ricky Pearsall with the 31st overall pick. Photo: John Smolek/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers prioritized speed and strength in the 2024 NFL draft last week, The Athletic reports. Driving the news: But there were a couple of controversial picks. The first was the first-round selection of wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, who "seemed to be picked more with 2025 in mind," per The Athletic.

Another was the "confusing" second-round selection of cornerback Renardo Green, who was drafted "about two rounds too high," ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. wrote.

The 49ers' overall draft grade, per ESPN: B-minus.

Here are some other notable happenings in San Francisco sports:

Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry wins award

The Dubs didn't make the playoffs this season, but at least Stephen Curry was named Clutch Player of the Year … [shrug emoji].

The biggest news of the offseason will be about what the Warriors do with Klay Thompson, who had an underwhelming season and will be an unrestricted free agent. But we won't see any free-agent activity until after the NBA Finals wrap up in June.

Bay FC loses two in a row

The Bay's professional women's soccer team isn't top of the league, but we hear their games are still a good time and there's still plenty of time to improve.

Bay FC, ranked No. 10, lost its second consecutive game over the weekend.

To qualify for the playoffs in November, Bay FC would need to reach at least the No. 8 seed.

SF Giants navigate bullpen woes

The Giants haven't had the strongest start to the MLB season, in part due to its pitching bullpen.

Two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell got off to a horrendous start this season and then landed on the injured list with an adductor strain.

The ballclub has a 14-15 record, good enough for second in the National West behind the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Golden State's WNBA team close to sharing name

There's still much we don't know about the Bay Area's new WNBA team, but the team's president, Jess Smith, told me this month that the franchise is close to sharing it.