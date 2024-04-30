The San Francisco 49ers prioritized speed and strength in the 2024 NFL draft last week, The Athletic reports.
Driving the news: But there were a couple of controversial picks. The first was the first-round selection of wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, who "seemed to be picked more with 2025 in mind," per The Athletic.
Another was the "confusing" second-round selection of cornerback Renardo Green, who was drafted "about two rounds too high," ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. wrote.
The 49ers' overall draft grade, per ESPN: B-minus.
Here are some other notable happenings in San Francisco sports:
Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry wins award
The Dubs didn't make the playoffs this season, but at least Stephen Curry was named Clutch Player of the Year … [shrug emoji].
The biggest news of the offseason will be about what the Warriors do with Klay Thompson, who had an underwhelming season and will be an unrestricted free agent. But we won't see any free-agent activity until after the NBA Finals wrap up in June.
Bay FC loses two in a row
The Bay's professional women's soccer team isn't top of the league, but we hear their games are still a good time and there's still plenty of time to improve.