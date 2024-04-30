2 hours ago - Things to Do

Billie Eilish is heading to the Bay

headshot
billie eilish in a blue jersey on stage

Billie Eilish performs at Coachella this month. Photo: Christina House/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Alt-pop star Billie Eilish will begin her tour of three continents this fall, performing two shows in the Bay Area in December.

Driving the news: The tour stops in San José on Dec. 10 and 11 at the SAP Center.

Between the lines: Live Nation announced the singer's tour will coincide with her third studio album, "Hit Me Hard and Soft."

  • The album hits streaming services May 17.

What's next: Artist presale begins today at noon.

