Billie Eilish is heading to the Bay
Alt-pop star Billie Eilish will begin her tour of three continents this fall, performing two shows in the Bay Area in December.
Driving the news: The tour stops in San José on Dec. 10 and 11 at the SAP Center.
Between the lines: Live Nation announced the singer's tour will coincide with her third studio album, "Hit Me Hard and Soft."
- The album hits streaming services May 17.
What's next: Artist presale begins today at noon.
