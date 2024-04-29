The most dangerous intersections in San Francisco, per police

Amid citywide efforts to improve pedestrian and road safety, the San Francisco Police Department plans to increase enforcement at what it's deemed the most dangerous intersections. State of play: The SFPD last week outlined a traffic enforcement plan designed to reduce speeding and crashes at nine intersections in the city, the San Francisco Standard reports.

The plan will entail deploying additional police officers to those intersections to monitor speeds, which is "most often the factor that makes a crash fatal," SFPD Traffic Company Cmdr. Nicole Jones said at a Board of Supervisors hearing last week.

This year, there have been 12 fatal accidents, according to the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency.

Here are the 10 most dangerous intersections based on the number of collisions, according to SFPD data covering January 2022 through Sept. 30, 2023. All had between 10 and 16 collisions during that period.

Market and Octavia streets

Geneva Avenue and Mission Street

Gough, Haight and Market Streets

Divisadero Street and Geary Boulevard

13th Street, Duboce Avenue, U.S. 101, Mission Street and Otis Street

Fulton Street and Park Presidio Boulevard

13th Street and South Van Ness Avenue

Eddy and Larkin streets

Eddy and Polk streets

Ninth and Mission streets

What they're saying: "We need to be conducting strategic enforcement in the areas where we can save the most lives, and where we can keep the most people free from injury," Jones said.