The best brunch in San Francisco, according to Yelp

If you want some tasty brunch, consider checking out Mr. East Kitchen, Lapisara Eatery or Lokma in San Francisco.
State of play: Today, Yelp on Monday released its list of the 100 best brunch spots in the country, featuring those three restaurants in San Francisco.
Lokma (No. 80), located in the Richmond, is a Turkish and Mediterranean restaurant that one reviewer said has "amazing" papas bravas and a "delightful" Turkish breakfast special.
Thai American fusion restaurant Lapisara Eatery (No. 68), located in Lower Nob Hill, is "nothing short of excellent," according to one reviewer.
Claiming the top spot in San Francisco was Mr. East Kitchen (No. 10), a Thai and Vietnamese fusion restaurant in SoMa. "Not only is their food aesthetically pleasing, it's also very tasty," a reviewer wrote.