Throwback Thursday: The beginning of car-free JFK

cyclist on a car-free road

People enjoy JFK Drive without cars last spring. Photo: Courtesy of WalkSF

Sunday will mark four years of car-free JFK in Golden Gate Park.

Flashback: Mayor London Breed, on April 27, 2020, announced that a 1.5-mile segment of John F. Kennedy Drive in Golden Gate Park, along with John F. Shelley Drive in John McLaren Park, would be car-free throughout shelter-in-place orders.

  • Car-free JFK became permanent in November 2022, when about 63% of voters approved a ballot measure to keep it car-free and about 65% of voters rejected a measure to reopen it to cars.

What's next: Walk San Francisco is hosting a car-free JFK anniversary party Sunday from noon-3pm at Peacock Meadow.

  • Expect lawn games, surprise guests, food trucks and more.
