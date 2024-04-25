Stonestown redevelopment plans inch closer to fruition

A deal to redevelop the Stonestown shopping mall — which would include thousands of housing units — has been reached between city officials and the developer but still needs approval by the Board of Supervisors. Why it matters: If fully approved, the development would bring more housing and jobs to the area, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

State of play: The proposed plan includes 3,500 housing units — about 700 of which would be affordable — a senior village and center and a child care center.

The redevelopment plan also includes six acres of parks, a town square, additional retailers and more.

The project would create hundreds of construction and development-related jobs, as well as 1,400 permanent jobs, according to the Chronicle.

What they're saying: City Supervisor Myrna Melgar, whose district includes Stonestown, would have liked for there to be more affordable housing, but "when you consider nothing has been built on the westside for a very long time, it's great," she told the Chronicle.

What to watch: If approved by the Board of Supervisors, the next step would be to prepare construction drawings for buildings and infrastructure, Daniel Sider, chief of staff with the city's planning department, told Axios via email.