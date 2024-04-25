We're forecast to get sun the whole weekend, and you know what that means — time to get out of the house. Luckily, there's a bunch going on around town.

Friday

🎷 Experience an immersive theater project set in the 1950s Fillmore jazz club scene, in which African Americans and Japanese Americans banded together to fight displacement. "The Fillmore Eclipse" will have a limited run starting Friday through May 12.

7:30pm Friday and Saturday, and 2:30pm on Sunday at Honey Art Studio.

General admission tickets are $50, with discounts for students and artists as well as a VIP package.

🍿 Take the whole family to a free outdoor screening of "Turning Red" (8:30-10pm at Proxy) or "The Incredibles" (5:30pm at The Crossing at East Cut).

🎞️ The 67th San Francisco International Film Festival kicked off earlier this week and runs through Sunday, featuring a handpicked slate of films from around the globe as well as the Bay.

Check SFFILM's site for showtimes and venue. General admission tickets are $20.

Saturday

🌷 Take your pick from a selection of over 1,000 plants at the Dahlia Society of California, San Francisco's dahlia tuber sale.

9:30am until sold out at the SF County Fair Building.

🐾 Watch some pups in action at San Francisco's 2024 DogFest, which will include a pet festival, carnival, parade, costume contest and more.

11am-4pm at Duboce Park. Free.

🇳🇱 Swing by Kings Day, an annual festival celebrating Dutch culture, to see the Murphy Windmill come alive. There will be a grand picnic underneath the windmill with Dutch foods, vendors and children's games.

Noon-5pm at Murphy Windmill in Golden Gate Park. Free.

Sunday

📚 Participate in Día de los Niños/Día de los Libros, a 25-year tradition celebrating children, books and literacy. The event will include performances, take-home-free books and activities sponsored by the San Francisco Public Library and community partners.