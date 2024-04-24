Inside Saluhall, Market Street’s newest food hall

Share on email (opens in new window)

I visited Saluhall, the new food hall next to IKEA on Market Street, expecting Swedish meatballs, but instead I found elevated fast food and tasty vegan fare. Catch up quick: Saluhall, owned by IKEA's sister company Ingka Centres, features smaller versions of Bay Area restaurants serving quick-service food:

Casa Borinqueña

Curry Up Now

Kayma Algerian Eatery

Momo Noodle

Taqueria La Venganza

Why it matters: The goal of Saluhall's creators is to "breathe life into Market Street."

My thought bubble: When I visited there was plenty of foot traffic, so hopefully this is the start of a broader Market Street revitalization.

What to try: Casa Borinqueña's vegan chicken skewer pinchos, Taqueria La Venganza's vegan "al pastor" taco and the spicy noodles from Momo – they have a kick!

