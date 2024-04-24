58 mins ago - Food and Drink

Inside Saluhall, Market Street’s newest food hall

food on a tray

Vegan tacos from Taqueria La Venganza at Saluhall. Photo: Albert Law

I visited Saluhall, the new food hall next to IKEA on Market Street, expecting Swedish meatballs, but instead I found elevated fast food and tasty vegan fare.

Catch up quick: Saluhall, owned by IKEA's sister company Ingka Centres, features smaller versions of Bay Area restaurants serving quick-service food:

  • Casa Borinqueña
  • Curry Up Now
  • Kayma Algerian Eatery
  • Momo Noodle
  • Taqueria La Venganza

Why it matters: The goal of Saluhall's creators is to "breathe life into Market Street."

My thought bubble: When I visited there was plenty of foot traffic, so hopefully this is the start of a broader Market Street revitalization.

What to try: Casa Borinqueña's vegan chicken skewer pinchos, Taqueria La Venganza's vegan "al pastor" taco and the spicy noodles from Momo – they have a kick!

Check out Claire's full video review of Saluhall on Axios SF's Instagram.

