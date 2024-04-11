Apr 11, 2024 - Things to Do

SF weekend events: Cesar Chavez Day, outdoor opera

headshot
Photo of a Muni bus decorated in vibrant color patterns as it's parked in an art museum space

The Muni Raised Me exhibit, an art installation designed by Sasha Vu and collaborators. Photo: Claire S. Burke

We've made it through the worst of storm season — now it's time to bask in the sun.

  • Here are a few things on our radar.

Friday

🎨 Get a head start on 415 Day festivities with the HOMIES & HOMOS: SOMArts dance party, which aims to raise money for the René Yañez Legacy Fund through a night of music, performances and collaborative art making.

  • The event will showcase Per Sia as host and Honey Mahogany as speaker.
  • 7–11pm at SOMArts' garden. Tickets are $35-50. Free for youth 18 and under.

🖤 Check out the Emo Night Tour's return to The Independent, featuring DJs spinning tracks from Taking Back Sunday, Fall Out Boy and other emo bands.

🎻 Watch Lord of the Rings classic "The Fellowship of the Ring" on the big screen as the score is performed live by the San Francisco Symphony.

  • 2pm and 7:30 showtimes on Friday and Saturday at Davies Hall. Tickets start at $375.

Saturday

🎖️ Honor one of California's most famous civil rights leaders at the Cesar Chavez Day parade. The main stage lineup includes Mambo Street, Momotombo-SF and more.

  • 11am at Dolores Park at 19th Street. Free.

🎭 Enjoy the San Francisco Opera's live performance of an abridged version of Giacomo Puccini's opera "La Bohème," which tells the story of love and loss among a group of bohemian artists.

  • 2 pm on Saturday and Sunday at the Washington Park in Burlingame. Free.
  • Families with young children can participate in a free First Act Workshop 45 minutes before showtime.

🪖 Swing by Hoops for Troops' veterans wellness fair, which will feature career resources, yoga, animal therapy and more.

  • 11am-2pm at Thrive City. RSVP while supplies last. Free.

🌸 Celebrate Japanese and Japanese American culture at the 57th annual Northern California Cherry Blossom Festival. Events include origami, sword displays, a tea ceremony and more.

  • 11am on Saturday and Sunday in Japantown. Free.

Sunday

🏀 Root on your Golden State Warriors during their last game of the regular season — against the Utah Jazz.

  • 12:30pm at Chase Center. Tickets available here.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios San Francisco.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More San Francisco stories

No stories could be found

San Franciscopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Francisco.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more