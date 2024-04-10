The Wiggle: Navigating the news

🥙 Ikea's new food hall opens tomorrow in downtown SF, featuring a variety of eateries serving up mostly vegan food. (SF Chronicle)

⚾️ The SF Giants introduced an inflatable version of its Lou Seal mascot over the weekend, but the team confirmed the costumed version will not be replaced. (SFGATE)

🎸 Nu metal bands System of a Down and Deftones are set to headline the inaugural Golden Gate Park Concerts in August, the series promoter announced this week. (SFGATE)

📫 State lawmakers introduced a bill to rename a San Francisco post office after the late senator and former city mayor Dianne Feinstein. (SF Standard)