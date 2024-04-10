24 hours ago - News

BART's Autism Transit Project

headshot
Photo of a young person speaking into a microphone in a recording studio with the BART logo in the back

Image: Courtesy of BART

BART is celebrating Autism Acceptance Month with new announcers.

State of play: Throughout April, you'll be able to hear the voices of local kids with autism as they make announcements that are played on the hour in 35 BART stations.

  • One of those announcers is 11-year-old Robert Johnson Jr., who got the chance to hear his voice at Embarcadero Station when he was there with his mom, Balilayah, after school last week.
  • Balilayah was happy to share the video, saying, "Robert said that he wants the world to know him."

Head to our Instagram to see the video of his reaction and to hear the original announcement recording.

