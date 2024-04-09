Apr 9, 2024 - Sports
Oracle Park's walkability score
Oracle Park, home to the San Francisco Giants, is one of the best MLB stadiums in terms of walkability, according to a recent analysis.
How it works: Walk Score analyzes hundreds of walking routes and nearby amenities to calculate pedestrian friendliness and walkability. Population density and road metrics are also considered.
- A good Walk Score (above 69) does not require a car and reflects how easy it is to walk to a location or use public transportation. A walker's paradise is a score of 90 or above.
By the numbers: Oracle Park has a walk score of 88 and a transit score of 82, ranking sixth overall among 30 MLB stadiums.
Read the full edition
Subscribe for more Axios San Francisco in your inbox.
More San Francisco stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Francisco.