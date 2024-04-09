Oracle Park's walkability score

Data: Walk Score; Table: Axios Visuals

Oracle Park, home to the San Francisco Giants, is one of the best MLB stadiums in terms of walkability, according to a recent analysis.

How it works: Walk Score analyzes hundreds of walking routes and nearby amenities to calculate pedestrian friendliness and walkability. Population density and road metrics are also considered.

A good Walk Score (above 69) does not require a car and reflects how easy it is to walk to a location or use public transportation. A walker's paradise is a score of 90 or above.

By the numbers: Oracle Park has a walk score of 88 and a transit score of 82, ranking sixth overall among 30 MLB stadiums.