The best time to sell your SF house

Data: Zillow; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

San Francisco metro homes listed in late February make the most profit, per a new Zillow report.

Why it matters: Sellers need all the cash they can get to make their next move more palatable.

State of play: In 2023, sellers in San Francisco made the highest profits in the last two weeks of February, Zillow data shows.

Homes listed in that time frame saw a $50,300 boost.

What they're saying: "The old logic was that sellers could earn a premium by listing in late spring, when search activity hit its peak," the Zillow study says.

"Now, with persistently low inventory, mortgage rate fluctuations make their own seasonality," according to the report.

The other side: Buyers, if you want to avoid peak pricing, consider shopping from August through January.

What's next: Interest rate cuts aren't expected anytime soon, but if those rates do fall in 2024, we may have a second spring market.