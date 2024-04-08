Apr 8, 2024 - News

The best time to sell your SF house

headshot
headshot

2023 San Francisco home sale premiums, by listing date
Data: Zillow; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

San Francisco metro homes listed in late February make the most profit, per a new Zillow report.

Why it matters: Sellers need all the cash they can get to make their next move more palatable.

State of play: In 2023, sellers in San Francisco made the highest profits in the last two weeks of February, Zillow data shows.

  • Homes listed in that time frame saw a $50,300 boost.

What they're saying: "The old logic was that sellers could earn a premium by listing in late spring, when search activity hit its peak," the Zillow study says.

  • "Now, with persistently low inventory, mortgage rate fluctuations make their own seasonality," according to the report.

The other side: Buyers, if you want to avoid peak pricing, consider shopping from August through January.

What's next: Interest rate cuts aren't expected anytime soon, but if those rates do fall in 2024, we may have a second spring market.

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios San Francisco in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More San Francisco stories

No stories could be found

San Franciscopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Francisco.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more