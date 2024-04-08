The best time to sell your SF house
San Francisco metro homes listed in late February make the most profit, per a new Zillow report.
Why it matters: Sellers need all the cash they can get to make their next move more palatable.
State of play: In 2023, sellers in San Francisco made the highest profits in the last two weeks of February, Zillow data shows.
- Homes listed in that time frame saw a $50,300 boost.
What they're saying: "The old logic was that sellers could earn a premium by listing in late spring, when search activity hit its peak," the Zillow study says.
- "Now, with persistently low inventory, mortgage rate fluctuations make their own seasonality," according to the report.
The other side: Buyers, if you want to avoid peak pricing, consider shopping from August through January.
What's next: Interest rate cuts aren't expected anytime soon, but if those rates do fall in 2024, we may have a second spring market.
