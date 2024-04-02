Data: NASA; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

A glimpse of this month's once-in-a-lifetime solar eclipse is already one of the country's hottest attractions, and while the San Francisco Bay Area won't have the best view, we should be able to get a glimpse.

The big picture: Come April 8, as the moon's shadow passes northeast across North America, it should completely engulf several major U.S. cities in shadow.