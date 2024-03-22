SFO's on-time performance scorecard

Data: Bureau of Transportation Statistics; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios San Francisco International Airport had below-average on-time performance in December 2023 compared to other U.S. airports that serve more than 900,000 passengers annually, according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics. The big picture: About 79% of flights out of SFO departed on time, compared to the national average of roughly 83% departing on time.

That's a big upswing compared to December 2022, when Southwest Airlines' epic meltdown dragged the industrywide average down to about 70% for the month.

Zoom in: Throughout last year, SFO had an average on-time departure performance of around 79%, compared to over 81% in 2022 and about 86% in 2021.

Zoom out: Northwest Arkansas National had the best on-time departure in December 2023 (90%), while Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport (67%) had the worst.