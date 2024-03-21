Mar 21, 2024 - Things to Do
5 things to do in San Francisco this weekend
It's time to cut loose. Here are some ideas for the weekend.
🎨 Hit up the Superfine Art Fair, featuring works from more than 100 creators.
- Through Sunday at Fort Mason.
- Tickets start at $20.
👩🔬 Nerd out at the STEM Frenzy Festival, a family-oriented event designed to spark curiosity in STEM.
- Saturday outside the Chase Center from 9am-2pm.
🌁 Shop local at Sucka Flea Market & Swap, featuring local artists, music food and more.
- Sunday at Thee Parkside from 11am-6pm.
🎵 Catch some tunes at the Golden Gate Bandshell.
- Friday: The Stephanie Woodford Quartet from 4:30-7pm.
- Sunday: Reggae with DJ Guid8nce, Irie Dole and Outlaw Yoko from 4:20-7:30pm.
🚶 Go on a walking tour with San Francisco Neon to explore the vintage neon signs in Chinatown.
- Saturday, 6:30-8pm. Tickets start at $15.
- Meet in front of the Chinatown YMCA.
