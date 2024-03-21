Mar 21, 2024 - Things to Do

5 things to do in San Francisco this weekend

You might see this neon sign on a walking tour in Chinatown this weekend. Photo: Robert Alexander via Getty Images

It's time to cut loose. Here are some ideas for the weekend.

🎨 Hit up the Superfine Art Fair, featuring works from more than 100 creators.

  • Through Sunday at Fort Mason.
  • Tickets start at $20.

👩‍🔬 Nerd out at the STEM Frenzy Festival, a family-oriented event designed to spark curiosity in STEM.

  • Saturday outside the Chase Center from 9am-2pm.

🌁 Shop local at Sucka Flea Market & Swap, featuring local artists, music food and more.

  • Sunday at Thee Parkside from 11am-6pm.

🎵 Catch some tunes at the Golden Gate Bandshell.

  • Friday: The Stephanie Woodford Quartet from 4:30-7pm.
  • Sunday: Reggae with DJ Guid8nce, Irie Dole and Outlaw Yoko from 4:20-7:30pm.

🚶 Go on a walking tour with San Francisco Neon to explore the vintage neon signs in Chinatown.

  • Saturday, 6:30-8pm. Tickets start at $15.
  • Meet in front of the Chinatown YMCA.
