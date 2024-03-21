Mar 21, 2024 - Travel

How much San Francisco residents travel every day

Average daily miles traveled per person
Data: Replica; Map: Alice Feng/Axios

San Francisco residents travel an average of 24.8 miles per day, compared to the national average of 42, according to mobility analytics platform Replica.

Why it matters: These numbers offer a compelling snapshot of differing mobility trends and needs across the country.

  • They factor in all forms of transportation, including personal vehicles, public transportation, taxis/rideshares, walking, biking, etc.
  • The data can also help policymakers, transit advocates and more figure out what transportation solutions or changes make the most sense for their communities.

Zoom in: San Francisco residents travel the ninth-lowest number of daily miles among counties with 100,000 or more people, which makes sense given the city's density.

  • Replica's estimates are based on anonymized mobile device info, roadside sensors, transit agencies and more on a typical spring weekday in 2023.
