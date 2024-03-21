Mar 21, 2024 - Travel
How much San Francisco residents travel every day
San Francisco residents travel an average of 24.8 miles per day, compared to the national average of 42, according to mobility analytics platform Replica.
Why it matters: These numbers offer a compelling snapshot of differing mobility trends and needs across the country.
- They factor in all forms of transportation, including personal vehicles, public transportation, taxis/rideshares, walking, biking, etc.
- The data can also help policymakers, transit advocates and more figure out what transportation solutions or changes make the most sense for their communities.
Zoom in: San Francisco residents travel the ninth-lowest number of daily miles among counties with 100,000 or more people, which makes sense given the city's density.
- Replica's estimates are based on anonymized mobile device info, roadside sensors, transit agencies and more on a typical spring weekday in 2023.
More San Francisco stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Francisco.