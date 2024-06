Workers clean up trees toppled by a storm last year in San Francisco. Photo: Liu Guanguan/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images

Brace yourself — another winter storm is hitting Northern California over the weekend. Why it matters: Powerful winds and heavy snow could lead to blizzard conditions in the Sierra Nevada mountains and five to 12 feet of snow in the area around Lake Tahoe — including snow rates surpassing three inches per hour, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The governor's Office of Emergency Services is urging residents to avoid traveling to, from or near the Sierras until the area is cleared by authorities.

State of play: Though San Francisco is not forecast to weather the same conditions, rain is expected in coastal areas.

The NWS has issued a high surf advisory in effect from 10am Friday through 4pm Saturday, warning locals to beware of large 15- to 20-foot waves that have the potential to pull people into the sea or propel dangerous objects.

The Bay Area will also be subject to another cycle of high winds, with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

A few power outages may result, NWS said in its wind advisory, which is in effect from noon Friday to 10am Saturday.

The big picture: The Bay Area is still recovering from its last two winter storms, which led to historic wind speeds, hail and even the risk of a tornado.

The one in early February was the worst single storm for PG&E outages in 30 years, with damage causing outages for over 1.4 million customers.

At least three people in Northern California were killed in the immediate aftermath.

The bottom line: "March will be coming in like a lion for the West Coast states," per the NWS' Weather Prediction Center.