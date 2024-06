The Museum of Craft and Design's store. Photo: Carlos Avila Gonzalez/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

We're in the first week of March — so close to spring! Even though the weather forecast predicts rain this weekend, there's still plenty going on in the city.

ğŸŽ¨ Take the whole family to MakeArt Family Day as part of the Museum of Craft and Design's 20th birthday party. Activities include soap sculpturing, ArtBot Toys, interactive embroidery and more.

Saturday 11am-3pm at the Museum of Craft and Design. Tickets are $10, but kids 12 and under are free.

🧦 Grab a bag and fill it with your curated selection of items at this "Pay by the Bag" thrift store clothing sale. Half of proceeds go to local organizations.

Saturday 10am-6pm and Sunday 11am-5pm at Studio Valencia. $15 per grocery-sized bag.

🏃‍♀️ Participate in the Chinatown YMCA Lunar New Year run, which winds through the neighborhood's historic streets. You can walk or run in the 5k or run in the 10k — rain or shine.

Sunday 8am on Grant Avenue/Sacramento Street. Participation fees start at $60.

🔥 Cozy up around a bonfire at Ocean Beach now that "No Burn" season is over. The National Park Service provides 16 rings/pits for fires between stairwells 15 and 20.