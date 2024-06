Jessica "Jess" Chong, a 37-year-old software engineer based in San Francisco, will be competing on Season 46 of "Survivor," which premieres Wednesday night. Fun facts: Chong moved to San Francisco by way of Hong Kong and Canada in 2015 for a coding boot camp, Parade reports, and one of her favorite things to do is bike around the city, according to Entertainment Weekly.

And in a very "only in SF" way, Chong prepared for "Survivor" puzzles with the help of her husband's 3D printer.

Context: "Survivor" is one of the longest-running reality TV shows. Contestants have limited access to food, compete in physical challenges and rely on their social skills in an attempt to become "Sole Survivor" by a jury of the same people they booted off the island.

Tune in: "Survivor" Season 46 premieres on CBS Wednesday at 8pm.