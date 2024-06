By now, every voter in San Francisco should have received a ballot in the mail for the March 5 primary election. Why it matters: Primaries determine the outcomes of local ballot measures, as well as who appears on the November ballot for major races like the U.S. Senate.

Expect to vote on:

State of play: Even though voting is already underway, it's still not too late to register.

Although registration online or via paper application is now closed, residents can register — or update their registration — in person at the City Hall Voting Center or your neighborhood polling place through 8pm on Election Day.

People experiencing homelessness can register by inputting the place they spend most of their time — like cross streets, a local park or a shelter — as their home address.

Those with a criminal history can also register to vote if they meet eligibility requirements.

Between the lines: Registered party preference determines whether voters can participate in a given presidential primary.

If you register with a preference for a political party, you'll automatically receive a ballot with that party's presidential primary candidates and County Central Committee candidates.

If you don't list a preference, your default ballot won't list any of those candidates.

Yes, but: The Democratic Party allows voters registered without a party preference to vote in its primary, but only if they specifically request a crossover ballot by March 5.

Only registered Republican voters can participate in the GOP primary.

Meanwhile, candidates in state and municipal races run on a single ballot. The top two vote-getters, regardless of party, advance to a November runoff.

What's next: Ballots can be returned via the U.S. Postal Service but must be postmarked and signed by Election Day. The Department of Elections operates a tracker to help you ensure it's verified and counted.

The city's Voting Center — located on the ground floor of City Hall — is open 8am-5pm on weekdays, 10am-4pm this upcoming weekend or 7am-8pm on Election Day.

You can also drop off your ballot at the 501 neighborhood polling places that will be operating 7am-8pm on Election Day.

The big picture: Nearly 501,000 people are registered to vote in San Francisco, according to the city's elections data.