2 hours ago - Things to Do

Bay Area weekend events: Black Child Book Fair, dim sum toys and more

headshot
Photo of people eating food at an outdoor table

A group of friends enjoy various food truck meals during a night market in San Francisco on July 20, 2019. Photo: Jessica Christian/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

Valentine's Day may be behind us, but there's still plenty to do this weekend.

  • Let's buckle up and venture outdoors before the next winter storm hits.

💡 Swing by Little Oceanauts' mini night market and browse a diverse collection of crafted goods sold by local artisan shops, including felt dim sum toys, stationary and wax melts.

  • Friday 4-8pm at Little Oceanauts on Ocean Avenue. Free entry.

🧧 Ring in Lunar New Year with a weekend of celebrations organized by the Chinese Historical Society of America.

  • Activities include calligraphy stations, customized fortune cookies and complimentary tours of the "We Are Bruce Lee" exhibit.
  • Friday-Sunday at the CHSA Museum in Chinatown. Free entry.

📚 Take the whole family to The Black Child Book Fair in Oakland, where kids will be able to immerse themselves in literature chronicling the Black experience. There will also be a storytelling marathon with several African American authors.

  • Saturday from 10:30am-5pm at the African American Museum and Library at Oakland. Free.

✊🏾 Support local Black-owned businesses at a pop-up market featuring over 10 Bay Area designers. You'll find products ranging from woven Bolga bags and clothing to handcrafted accessories and more.

  • Saturday 9am-2pm at the Ferry Plaza Farmers Market. Free entry.

🛹 Try your hand at skateboarding at the Bay Area Skate Fest, which will feature lessons, an open skate session, a trick contest and more.

  • Sunday 11am-3pm at UN Skate Plaza. Free.

🌸 Marvel at the annual bloom of over 200 rare and historical magnolias at the San Francisco Botanical Gardens. Peak bloom is expected to last through Feb. 24.

  • 7:30am-5pm daily. Free for SF residents.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios San Francisco.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More San Francisco stories

No stories could be found

San Franciscopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Francisco.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more