Bay Area weekend events: Black Child Book Fair, dim sum toys and more

Valentine's Day may be behind us, but there's still plenty to do this weekend. Let's buckle up and venture outdoors before the next winter storm hits.

💡 Swing by Little Oceanauts' mini night market and browse a diverse collection of crafted goods sold by local artisan shops, including felt dim sum toys, stationary and wax melts.

Friday 4-8pm at Little Oceanauts on Ocean Avenue. Free entry.

🧧 Ring in Lunar New Year with a weekend of celebrations organized by the Chinese Historical Society of America.

Activities include calligraphy stations, customized fortune cookies and complimentary tours of the "We Are Bruce Lee" exhibit.

Friday-Sunday at the CHSA Museum in Chinatown. Free entry.

📚 Take the whole family to The Black Child Book Fair in Oakland, where kids will be able to immerse themselves in literature chronicling the Black experience. There will also be a storytelling marathon with several African American authors.

Saturday from 10:30am-5pm at the African American Museum and Library at Oakland. Free.

✊🏾 Support local Black-owned businesses at a pop-up market featuring over 10 Bay Area designers. You'll find products ranging from woven Bolga bags and clothing to handcrafted accessories and more.

Saturday 9am-2pm at the Ferry Plaza Farmers Market. Free entry.

🛹 Try your hand at skateboarding at the Bay Area Skate Fest, which will feature lessons, an open skate session, a trick contest and more.

Sunday 11am-3pm at UN Skate Plaza. Free.

🌸 Marvel at the annual bloom of over 200 rare and historical magnolias at the San Francisco Botanical Gardens. Peak bloom is expected to last through Feb. 24.