Bay Area weekend events: Black Child Book Fair, dim sum toys and more
Valentine's Day may be behind us, but there's still plenty to do this weekend.
- Let's buckle up and venture outdoors before the next winter storm hits.
💡 Swing by Little Oceanauts' mini night market and browse a diverse collection of crafted goods sold by local artisan shops, including felt dim sum toys, stationary and wax melts.
- Friday 4-8pm at Little Oceanauts on Ocean Avenue. Free entry.
🧧 Ring in Lunar New Year with a weekend of celebrations organized by the Chinese Historical Society of America.
- Activities include calligraphy stations, customized fortune cookies and complimentary tours of the "We Are Bruce Lee" exhibit.
- Friday-Sunday at the CHSA Museum in Chinatown. Free entry.
📚 Take the whole family to The Black Child Book Fair in Oakland, where kids will be able to immerse themselves in literature chronicling the Black experience. There will also be a storytelling marathon with several African American authors.
- Saturday from 10:30am-5pm at the African American Museum and Library at Oakland. Free.
✊🏾 Support local Black-owned businesses at a pop-up market featuring over 10 Bay Area designers. You'll find products ranging from woven Bolga bags and clothing to handcrafted accessories and more.
- Saturday 9am-2pm at the Ferry Plaza Farmers Market. Free entry.
🛹 Try your hand at skateboarding at the Bay Area Skate Fest, which will feature lessons, an open skate session, a trick contest and more.
- Sunday 11am-3pm at UN Skate Plaza. Free.
🌸 Marvel at the annual bloom of over 200 rare and historical magnolias at the San Francisco Botanical Gardens. Peak bloom is expected to last through Feb. 24.
- 7:30am-5pm daily. Free for SF residents.
