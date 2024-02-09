The San Francisco chefs starring in season 21 of "Top Chef"

When "Top Chef" returns to our screens for its 21st season on March 20, three chefs with ties to the San Francisco restaurant scene will join 12 other contestants to vie for the coveted title.

The big picture: This season will focus on the culinary traditions of Wisconsin, ranging from a cheese festival to the old-fashioned Door County fish boil.

Here's who to watch:

David Murphy is the chef and owner of Shuggie's Trash Pie + Natural Wine, a climate change solutions restaurant and bar that serves plates with upcycled ingredients.

Laura Ozyilmaz is the executive chef and owner of Dalida, which offers elevated Middle Eastern cuisine with bold flavors and dynamic dishes.

Rasika Venkatesa is Chef de Cuisine at the one-star Michelin New Moroccan restaurant Mourad and is currently preparing for a new concept that aims to reinvent Tamil cuisine.

Of note: Episodes will air weekly 9-10:15pm on Wednesday and will be available the next day on Peacock.