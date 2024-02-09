Cory Joseph (No. 1) of Golden State, traded Thursday, looks to pass in a game against Sacramento on Jan. 25 at Chase Center. Photo: Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors made the smallest of moves before the NBA trade deadline, sending veteran point guard Cory Joseph to the Indiana Pacers, the team announced Thursday.

Why it matters: The minimal activity indicates the Warriors' front office has faith in the team's roster as is, despite the Warriors currently sitting out of playoff contention at 11th place in the Western Conference.

The clock is ticking on the Warriors to turn this season around, but signs point to the team being on the right track, as the Dubs have won four of their last five games.

The Warriors' recent improvements are in part thanks to the return of Draymond Green, who faced two suspensions this season, and the emergence of third-year forward Jonathan Kuminga.

Details: In addition to parting with Joseph, the Dubs are also sending cash and a 2025 second-round draft pick to the Pacers in exchange for a 2024 second-round draft pick.

Of note: The Warriors weren't necessarily expected to make a big move, given head coach Steve Kerr's recent comments this month that he believed the team didn't need a trade to "do something special" and that he didn't "anticipate anything happening."

The departure of Joseph, who averaged 2.4 points per game across the 26 games he played in, means the Warriors have another open roster spot.

That could be used to sign two-way player Lester Quinones, who has recently played a solid role off the bench, or sign someone in the buyout market, where teams can acquire players on expiring contracts.

What they're saying: "We explored a lot and frankly there wasn't a lot out there that we thought could improve us significantly at an appropriate price," Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. said Thursday, according to The Athletic's Anthony Slater.

Kuminga, Dunleavy Jr. added, was "as untouchable as guys can be in this league."

What to watch: Gary Payton II and Chris Paul are expected to soon return from their respective injuries. Both are expected to provide boosts to the team, Payton II on defense and Paul on offense.