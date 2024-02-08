SF-Marin Food Bank aims to fill 3,600 volunteer shifts

The San Francisco-Marin Food Bank is trying to fill 3,600 volunteer shifts by next Friday as part of an effort to receive a much-needed $25,000 donation.

The big picture: Food insecurity is a major issue in San Francisco, where 1 in 4 people who live in the city is at risk of hunger, according to the San Francisco Department of Health, but budget cuts have put the SF-Marin Food Bank in a precarious position.

What they're saying: "It's been really hard," Cody Jang, the food bank's community engagement director, told Axios. "All the pandemic-era funding that we and other nonprofits rely on is going away and we're having to figure that out."

He added that a drop in volunteers as food prices increase makes things challenging because the ongoing economic impact of the pandemic means "we're serving way more people than before and now we have to do that with less funds."

Of note: Pre-pandemic, the SF-Marin Food Bank served about 32,000 households every week, but now that number is up to above 50,000, Jang said.

What to watch: If the food bank can fill these volunteer shifts by Feb. 16, the Alice Lam Memorial Fund will donate $25,000.

That would amount to about 50,000 meals worth of food, Jang said.

As of Wednesday, the food bank had filled 3,400 volunteer slots.

SF-Marin Food Bank is looking for volunteers to help with home grocery deliveries, preparing grocery boxes at the warehouse and more.