27 mins ago - Things to Do

Black History Month movie screening series kicks off Thursday

headshot
wakanda forever cast and director

Martin Freeman (from left), Florence Kasumba, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Ryan Coogler, Lupita Nyong'o and Tenoch Huerta attend the European Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" in Leicester Square in London in 2022. Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney

A two-week outdoor movie screening series, dubbed "Theater On! Thursday," begins Thursday in the Financial District in celebration of Black History Month.

What's happening: Hosted by the Downtown SF Partnership, the event features a screening of Bay Area native Ryan Coogler's "Black Panther."

  • The event is free to attend and starts about 6pm, right after the sunset at the Landing at Leidesdorff.
  • Next Thursday, Feb. 15, catch the sequel, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," at the same time, same place.

Of note: In the event of rain, Thursday night's screening will be rescheduled for Feb. 15, and next Thursday's screening rescheduled for Feb. 22.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios San Francisco.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More San Francisco stories

No stories could be found

San Franciscopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Francisco.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more