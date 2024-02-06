Data: U.S. Census Bureau; Chart: Axios Visuals

Enrollment in public schools across California has seen a dramatic decline since the onset of the pandemic, which coincides with a recent rise in private school attendance and homeschooling, new census data shows.

Why it matters: The number of students enrolled in private schools was higher in nearly every state and D.C. in 2022 compared to before the pandemic.

By the numbers: Statewide, 12.7% of students attended private school in 2022, compared to 11.3% in 2019.

San Francisco Bay Area private school enrollment also jumped post-COVID, from 18.8% in 2019 to 21% in 2022.

Of note: All states and locals are missing data for the 2020-21 school year.

Zoom in: In the San Francisco Unified School District, enrollment in non-charter public schools declined from 49,204 in the 2021-22 school year to 48,785 in the 2022-23 school year, according to data from the California Department of Education.

Threat level: Drops in public school enrollment contribute to declines in resource availability for schools — i.e., how much money is dedicated per child.

California uses average daily attendance metrics to determine how much funding the state will give to public school districts. Fewer students enrolled means less money for SFUSD.

What they're saying: The increase in private school enrollment is not solely responsible for the decline in public school enrollment in California, according to researchers at the Public Policy Institute of California.

"Falling birth rates and migration out of California are predominant causes — and demographic trends suggest declines will continue across regions over the coming decade," Emmanuel Prunty and Julien Lafortune, two researchers at PPIC, wrote in September.

"These population pressures will also affect private schools: they will be competing with public schools for a dwindling pool of school-aged children."

The bottom line: SFUSD enrollment has been on the decline for about a decade, but COVID-19 has exacerbated the trend, with some families opting to leave the city or send their children to private schools.