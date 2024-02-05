A sculpture of the iconic Pixar Ball and Lamp welcomes guests at the front lobby entrance of Pixar Place Hotel at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim. Photo: Courtesy of Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort

Experience the wonders of beloved animated films like "Toy Story," "Up" and more at the first fully Pixar-themed hotel in the U.S., now open in Anaheim.

Why it matters: The 15-story hotel overlooking Disney California Adventure Park celebrates the artistry of Pixar Animation Studios, which is headquartered in the Bay Area.

Details: "The different spaces in the hotel tell the story of how art and technology come together in the process of making Pixar films," Tasha Sounart, Pixar Animation Studios' theme park creative director, said in a press release.

Sounart noted that it starts in the lobby with a mobile representing minimalist character sketches and continues through the rear entry hallway murals, showing how animation thumbnails evolve into wireframes.

Amenities include a sketch pad cafe, an outdoor games venue highlighting Pixar short films, a rooftop pool area with a "Finding Nemo"-themed splash pad, and a play court.

What to watch: The hotel plans to offer two themed signature suites in 2024, paying homage to "Coco" and "The Incredibles."