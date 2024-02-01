5 things to do in San Francisco this weekend

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Customers shop for flowers at the Chinese New Year Flower Market Fair in Chinatown last year. Photo: Liu Guanguan/China News Service via Getty Images

It's the weekend. You know the drill.

🎨 Get cultured at the Castro Art Walk, a celebration of local art galleries and merchants.

Friday, 5-8pm. Free.

🍿 Catch some flicks at the Frequency Film Festival at the RVCA store on Haight Street.

Short films with an emphasis on musical scores.

Friday, 7pm. Free.

🌺 Enjoy some traditional Chinese magicians, acrobats, folk dancers and more at the Chinese New Year Flower Market Fair.

And snag some fresh flowers and fruits while you're there.

Saturday, 10am-6pm. Sunday, 9am-6pm on Grant Avenue between Sacramento and Broadway streets.

👩🏾‍🎨 Head over to El Rio for the Sucka Flea Market & Swap pop-up on Sunday.

Featuring local artists, designers, printmakers, music, food, and more.

21+. 2-8pm.

🎼 Listen to some classical music at the San Francisco Civic Music Association's "Mozart to Mendelssohn's Winter Concert."