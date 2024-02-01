24 mins ago - Things to Do

5 things to do in San Francisco this weekend

three people shop for flowers. person in front has two flowers in hand.

Customers shop for flowers at the Chinese New Year Flower Market Fair in Chinatown last year. Photo: Liu Guanguan/China News Service via Getty Images

It's the weekend. You know the drill.

🎨 Get cultured at the Castro Art Walk, a celebration of local art galleries and merchants.

  • Friday, 5-8pm. Free.

🍿 Catch some flicks at the Frequency Film Festival at the RVCA store on Haight Street.

  • Short films with an emphasis on musical scores.
  • Friday, 7pm. Free.

🌺 Enjoy some traditional Chinese magicians, acrobats, folk dancers and more at the Chinese New Year Flower Market Fair.

  • And snag some fresh flowers and fruits while you're there.
  • Saturday, 10am-6pm. Sunday, 9am-6pm on Grant Avenue between Sacramento and Broadway streets.

👩🏾‍🎨 Head over to El Rio for the Sucka Flea Market & Swap pop-up on Sunday.

  • Featuring local artists, designers, printmakers, music, food, and more.
  • 21+. 2-8pm.

🎼 Listen to some classical music at the San Francisco Civic Music Association's "Mozart to Mendelssohn's Winter Concert."

