24 mins ago - Things to Do
5 things to do in San Francisco this weekend
It's the weekend. You know the drill.
🎨 Get cultured at the Castro Art Walk, a celebration of local art galleries and merchants.
- Friday, 5-8pm. Free.
🍿 Catch some flicks at the Frequency Film Festival at the RVCA store on Haight Street.
- Short films with an emphasis on musical scores.
- Friday, 7pm. Free.
🌺 Enjoy some traditional Chinese magicians, acrobats, folk dancers and more at the Chinese New Year Flower Market Fair.
- And snag some fresh flowers and fruits while you're there.
- Saturday, 10am-6pm. Sunday, 9am-6pm on Grant Avenue between Sacramento and Broadway streets.
👩🏾🎨 Head over to El Rio for the Sucka Flea Market & Swap pop-up on Sunday.
- Featuring local artists, designers, printmakers, music, food, and more.
- 21+. 2-8pm.
🎼 Listen to some classical music at the San Francisco Civic Music Association's "Mozart to Mendelssohn's Winter Concert."
- Sunday, 3-5pm. Tickets are available here. Free, but donations are accepted.
