A student works on an exercise during math class at Roosevelt Middle School in 2017 in San Francisco. Photo: Lea Suzuki/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

The San Francisco Unified School District (SFUSD) has unveiled three possible frameworks for incorporating algebra back into middle school education.

Driving the news: Amid raging debates around academic rigor and equity in math performance, SFUSD officials are soliciting feedback before they finalize a proposal for the school board.

Details: The first of the three options would allow students to choose between the current eighth-grade math class as is and a curriculum that also covers Algebra 1, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The second would add Algebra 1 as an elective during or before the school day.

The third would make Algebra 1 a summer intensive course, which rising ninth graders would be able to opt into.

Of note: The latter two options would require SFUSD to hire more teachers, which could cost up to $200,000 if the district moves forward with offering summer math sections, the Chronicle notes.

The big picture: Public schools in the city taught algebra in the eighth grade until the school board voted in 2014 to have students wait until high school to learn Algebra 1.

The move was designed to address systemic inequities that prevent Black and Latino students from accessing higher-level courses at the same rate as their peers.

These barriers can have long-term impacts on higher education and career pursuits.

Yes, but: Large racial and ethnic gaps in advanced math enrollment persisted even after the 2014 policy change, Stanford researchers found in a March study.

Some local advocacy groups have also countered that denying middle school students the opportunity to learn algebra ultimately hurts disadvantaged kids and drives families out of public schools.

What's next: The school board will hear the proposed policy change on Feb. 13.