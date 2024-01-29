A still from the music video for "Last BART" by Business Casual as shot in a BART train. Photo: Courtesy of David Zlutnick

The kooky, zany spirit of San Francisco is on full display in a new music video that captures the experience of riding the BART late at night.

Driving the news: It's a "celebration of public space and all the beautiful, weird, creative stuff that happens in the Bay Area," drummer and vocalist Jordan Baxter Stern told Axios.

Details: Business Casual's music video, released this month, follows a group of costumed characters dancing aboard a BART train, including a fried egg, a paper BART ticket and a fuzzy green creature.

Hanging from handrails and dancing against each other, they jam together amid the song's lyrics about catching the last BART train of the night.

How it happened: The members of Business Casual were riffing off each other with their instruments when they began brainstorming lyrics about their experiences riding the last BART train.

After soliciting other "last BART" stories from the community, they put the entire song together and started storyboarding for a music video, which filmmaker David Zlutnick agreed to direct.

Dressed in oddball costumes, the band members and their friends met up at the 16th Street platform to shoot some scenes before hopping on the train and riding it back and forth across the Bay.

"Surprisingly, even a dozen people dancing around in giant costumes did not raise the attention of BART authorities," Zlutnick quipped to Axios. "I guess they see a lot stranger things on any given night."

The big picture: The song is part of the local band's album "Talk About It" and garnered a flurry of attention after an unknown user posted the music video on Reddit.