The polar bear that captured San Francisco's heart
Piké the polar bear was born in 1982 and hand-reared in the San Francisco Zoo her entire life after her mother could not raise her.
How it happened: In the early months of her life, she was under round-the-clock care and even lived in the Fremont home of her guardian, SF Zoo veterinary technician Gail Hedberg.
- Piké grew into a curious and interactive zoo resident who enjoyed swimming, fishing, napping and lounging on top of snow transported into her enclosure.
Of note: While the average lifespan of a polar bear is around 23 years, Piké lived to the age of 32 and became one of the oldest polar bears in the U.S.
- In 2015, Piké died from old age. She "brought so much joy to generations of zoo visitors," the zoo said in a social media tribute.
