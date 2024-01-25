A crowd watches as caretaker Gail Hedberg embraces Piké, a baby polar bear who was reared at the San Francisco Zoo. Photo: Roger Ressmeyer/CORBIS/VCG via Getty Images

Piké the polar bear was born in 1982 and hand-reared in the San Francisco Zoo her entire life after her mother could not raise her.

How it happened: In the early months of her life, she was under round-the-clock care and even lived in the Fremont home of her guardian, SF Zoo veterinary technician Gail Hedberg.

Piké grew into a curious and interactive zoo resident who enjoyed swimming, fishing, napping and lounging on top of snow transported into her enclosure.

Of note: While the average lifespan of a polar bear is around 23 years, Piké lived to the age of 32 and became one of the oldest polar bears in the U.S.