The best place to eat in San Francisco, according to Yelp
Of Yelp's 100 top places to eat in the country, just one is located in San Francisco.
What's happening: Coming in at No. 29 is Ocean Indian Cuisine in the Richmond District.
- The Indian Himalayan restaurant has been deemed "life changing," with each bite feeling like "being hugged from the inside out," according to reviewers on Yelp.
How it works: Yelp determined its ranking based on customer ratings, review volume and more.
💭 My thought bubble: I'd never heard of Ocean Indian Cuisine, so I texted my friend Christine who goes hard for the Richmond to see if she'd been before.
- "Oh ya baby," she said. In response to whether she likes it, Christine simply replied, "Yum."
