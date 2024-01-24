1 hour ago - Food and Drink

The best place to eat in San Francisco, according to Yelp

The food at Ocean Indian Cuisine. Photo: Courtesy of Yelp

Of Yelp's 100 top places to eat in the country, just one is located in San Francisco.

What's happening: Coming in at No. 29 is Ocean Indian Cuisine in the Richmond District.

How it works: Yelp determined its ranking based on customer ratings, review volume and more.

💭 My thought bubble: I'd never heard of Ocean Indian Cuisine, so I texted my friend Christine who goes hard for the Richmond to see if she'd been before.

  • "Oh ya baby," she said. In response to whether she likes it, Christine simply replied, "Yum."
