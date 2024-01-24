The best place to eat in San Francisco, according to Yelp

Share on email (opens in new window)

The food at Ocean Indian Cuisine. Photo: Courtesy of Yelp

Of Yelp's 100 top places to eat in the country, just one is located in San Francisco.

What's happening: Coming in at No. 29 is Ocean Indian Cuisine in the Richmond District.

The Indian Himalayan restaurant has been deemed "life changing," with each bite feeling like "being hugged from the inside out," according to reviewers on Yelp.

How it works: Yelp determined its ranking based on customer ratings, review volume and more.

💭 My thought bubble: I'd never heard of Ocean Indian Cuisine, so I texted my friend Christine who goes hard for the Richmond to see if she'd been before.