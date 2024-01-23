49ers may face Detroit Lions without Deebo Samuel

Deebo Samuel (No. 19) of the San Francisco 49ers takes the field prior to an NFL playoff game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers. Photo: Michael Owens/Getty Images

As the San Francisco 49ers prepare to face the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, the team and fans alike are hoping star wide receiver Deebo Samuel will be able to play.

Driving the news: The 49ers lost Samuel to injury in the first half of the Niners' win against the Green Bay Packers over the weekend.

ESPN, citing an unnamed source, reports Samuel has a 50-50 chance of playing Sunday.

Between the lines: Samuel is an irreplaceable member of the 49ers, which lost all three games that he didn't play in this season.

ESPN sports pundit Stephen A. Smith on Monday said the Niners won't beat the Lions without Samuel.

What to watch: The Niners remain the favorites to win the Super Bowl in Las Vegas next month, The Athletic reports.