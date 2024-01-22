San Francisco native returns to Netflix's "Love on the Spectrum"

A new season of "Love on the Spectrum" is now available on Netflix, and it brings back San Francisco native Steve Spitz, 64, as a cast member as he gains a better understanding of himself and his neurodivergence.

The intrigue: Originally an Australian docuseries about people on the autism spectrum trying to find love, the U.S. version's first season won three Emmy Awards.

In the new season, Steve meets one of his admirers, giving the fan favorite a chance at finding what he has been looking for.

What they're saying: "You don't have to be villainous in the way you make a dating show," series creator Karina Holden told Axios. Dating shows "can resonate with the audience without those conflict points. This is the kind of show people can watch and feel good about the world."

Maxwell's quick takes: Season 2 is heartwarming from start to finish. The final scene in episode seven almost brought me to tears.