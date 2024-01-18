6 things to do in San Francisco this weekend

Share on email (opens in new window)

Demi Adejuyigbe attends a Vulture event in 2019. Adejuyigbe is scheduled to perfrorm at the SF Sketchfest. Photo: Harmony Gerber/Getty Images

We survived another work week, so you know what that means. Here are some ideas for how to make the most out of your weekend in San Francisco.

🎨 Head over to Fort Mason for the FOG Design+Art Fair, featuring contemporary art and design.

Friday and Saturday, 11am-7pm; Sunday, 11am-5pm. Tickets start at $30.

💃🏾 Catch the Dance Brigade's latest show, "Match Girrl," described as a "fractured fairytale about class struggle."

Dance Mission Theater on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Tickets start at $5.

😂 Get your laughs at SF Sketchfest, featuring more than 600 comedians, including "The Good Place" writer Demi Adejuyigbe, Amy Schneider of "Jeopardy!" fame and Jonathan Braylock of "Astronomy Club."

Friday through Feb. 4 at venues throughout the city. Tickets start at $20.

🎡 In the event you weren't alive for the 1939 Worlds Fair, consider checking out a miniature model of it on Treasure Island on Saturday.

Treasure Island Museum, 9:30-10:30am, 11:30am-3pm. Pay what you can.

🦁 Enjoy traditional lion dances in celebration of Lunar New Year at seven public libraries throughout the city on Friday.

Performances start at varying times and locations. Details here.

🥑 Shop local at the Outer Sunset Farmers Market & Mercantile Sunday from 9am-2pm.