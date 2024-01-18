1 hour ago - Things to Do

6 things to do in San Francisco this weekend

Demi Adejuyigbe attends a Vulture event in 2019. Adejuyigbe is scheduled to perfrorm at the SF Sketchfest. Photo: Harmony Gerber/Getty Images

We survived another work week, so you know what that means. Here are some ideas for how to make the most out of your weekend in San Francisco.

🎨 Head over to Fort Mason for the FOG Design+Art Fair, featuring contemporary art and design.

  • Friday and Saturday, 11am-7pm; Sunday, 11am-5pm. Tickets start at $30.

💃🏾 Catch the Dance Brigade's latest show, "Match Girrl," described as a "fractured fairytale about class struggle."

😂 Get your laughs at SF Sketchfest, featuring more than 600 comedians, including "The Good Place" writer Demi Adejuyigbe, Amy Schneider of "Jeopardy!" fame and Jonathan Braylock of "Astronomy Club."

🎡 In the event you weren't alive for the 1939 Worlds Fair, consider checking out a miniature model of it on Treasure Island on Saturday.

🦁 Enjoy traditional lion dances in celebration of Lunar New Year at seven public libraries throughout the city on Friday.

  • Performances start at varying times and locations. Details here.

🥑 Shop local at the Outer Sunset Farmers Market & Mercantile Sunday from 9am-2pm.

  • Food, music, children's activities, art and more.
