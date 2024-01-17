Warriors assistant coach passes away ahead of Jazz game
Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojević passed away Wednesday morning at age 46 after suffering from a heart attack the previous night, the team announced.
Driving the news: Milojević had been at a private team dinner in Salt Lake City Tuesday evening ahead of the Warriors' scheduled game against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday.
Context: Milojević joined the Warriors in 2021 and was part of its 2022 championship season.
- He was primarily responsible for working with the team's big men, like Kevon Looney and former Warriors first-round pick James Wiseman, The Athletic reports.
- Prior to his time in California, Milojević played basketball for 15 years in Europe and later worked with Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokić.
What they're saying: "We are absolutely devastated by Dejan's sudden passing," Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said in a statement.
- "This is a shocking and tragic blow for everyone associated with the Warriors and an incredibly difficult time for his family, friends and all of us who had the incredible pleasure to work with him."
What's next: Following the news, the NBA postponed the scheduled game between the Warriors and Jazz and said it would announce a new date in the future.
Editor's note: This article has been updated to include Milojević's age.
