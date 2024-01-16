Gender dysphoria diagnoses rise in California
Gender dysphoria diagnoses in California rose 102% between 2018 and 2022, according to a new Definitive Healthcare analysis.
The big picture: Such diagnoses rose in nearly every state in that time frame — falling only in South Dakota, which last year became the sixth state to restrict gender-affirming care for minors.
Be smart: Gender dysphoria is a form of psychological distress felt by people who believe their assigned sex fails to match their gender identity.
- Not all transgender people experience or are diagnosed with gender dysphoria.
- But such a diagnosis is often a first step when seeking gender-related mental health care or gender-affirming care in order to access treatment and activate insurance coverage.
State of play: Conservative leaders and lawmakers nationwide have been seeking to restrict gender-affirming care in recent years — in some cases, forcing those seeking such care to travel out-of-state to receive it.
- But not all those who want such care have the means to travel.
Zoom in: California, last year, became a refuge for parents seeking gender-affirming care for their kids following the implementation of Senate Bill 107.
- If parents and their children travel to California from a state that restricts gender-affirming care, the law is designed to protect parents from being criminally prosecuted for supporting their transgender children's access to such care.
Zoom out: Nationwide, it appears that young Americans are increasingly open to seeking gender-affirming care.
- The share of gender dysphoria diagnoses among patients under 18 increased from 17.5% to 20.4% from 2018 to 2022 — perhaps a reflection of trans identities and gender identity ideas becoming "more accepted by society," per the report.
