TreasureFest set to return to Treasure Island in February

The scene from the TreasureFest flea market on Treasure Island in November 2019. Photo: Paul Chinn/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

TreasureFest is planning its return in February after a four-year hiatus, SFist reports.

What's happening: The monthly flea market is set for Feb. 24- 25 and will feature live music, more than 300 local designers and creators, interactive art installations and more.

Flashback: TreasureFest dates back to May 2011 when founders Angie and Charles Ansanelli decided to bring together local creators and artists as part of an outdoor market.

But there hasn't been a TreasureFest on Treasure Island since 2019, in part due to redevelopment on the island, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

In 2021, however, TreasureFest hosted an event in San Rafael.

What's next: Tickets go on sale next week, Jan. 17.