Jan 10, 2024 - Things to Do
TreasureFest set to return to Treasure Island in February
TreasureFest is planning its return in February after a four-year hiatus, SFist reports.
What's happening: The monthly flea market is set for Feb. 24- 25 and will feature live music, more than 300 local designers and creators, interactive art installations and more.
Flashback: TreasureFest dates back to May 2011 when founders Angie and Charles Ansanelli decided to bring together local creators and artists as part of an outdoor market.
- But there hasn't been a TreasureFest on Treasure Island since 2019, in part due to redevelopment on the island, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
- In 2021, however, TreasureFest hosted an event in San Rafael.
What's next: Tickets go on sale next week, Jan. 17.
- Limited pre-sale tickets cost $10, early bird tickets cost $15 and regular admission costs $20.
