Beep's has one of the best burgers in the city

It took me way too long to try out Beep's Burgers on Ocean Avenue, and now I can't get enough of it.

State of play: Beep's is an old-school drive-in that's been around since 1962, but this fool didn't try it until 2023.

The burgers are juicy and come with Beep's sauce, which tastes like a blend of ketchup and mayonnaise, but I must say I don't have the most sophisticated palette. Whatever it is, it's delicious.

Of note: Beep's ownership has changed over the years, The Mercury News reports.