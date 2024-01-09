Jan 9, 2024 - Food and Drink
Beep's has one of the best burgers in the city
It took me way too long to try out Beep's Burgers on Ocean Avenue, and now I can't get enough of it.
State of play: Beep's is an old-school drive-in that's been around since 1962, but this fool didn't try it until 2023.
- The burgers are juicy and come with Beep's sauce, which tastes like a blend of ketchup and mayonnaise, but I must say I don't have the most sophisticated palette. Whatever it is, it's delicious.
Of note: Beep's ownership has changed over the years, The Mercury News reports.
- In 2014, current owner Samantha Yen Wong, who had become a regular customer during her time studying at San Francisco State University, purchased the business.
