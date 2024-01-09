San Francisco native Ali Wong makes history at Golden Globes

Ali Wong poses with the award for best actress in a limited TV series for "Beef" at the Golden Globes. Photo: Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

Ali Wong, who grew up in San Francisco's Pacific Heights neighborhood, won a Golden Globe for best actress in a limited TV series for her performance in Netflix's "Beef" on Sunday evening.

Why it matters: Wong is the first actress of Asian descent to win in her category.

The big picture: Netflix's limited series won in every category it was nominated for, taking home a total of three Golden Globes.

Steven Yeun, Wong's co-star, won best actor for his performance in "Beef."

The third award was for best limited TV series, beating out titles like "Fargo," "Daisy Jones & The Six" and "Fellow Travelers."

What they're saying: "Steven and Ali are at the top of their game, I'm so grateful for their friendship. I don't think there's anyone else more deserving," director Lee Sung Jin told reporters.

The intrigue: Jin said a real-life road rage incident sparked the idea for the series.

"It was very anticlimactic and it didn't last long but it did spark this project, so I'm thankful for that," Jin said.

Between the lines: The writers' strike halted productions in Hollywood for months. During that time, Wong has been on tour doing stand-up comedy.

"I haven't gotten in a hair and makeup chair in a long time," she told reporters. "I haven't acted since 'Beef.'"

When Wong was asked to do "Beef" and saw the script, "I honestly was like, 'I don't know if I can do this.' So to feel, you know, seen and recognized for the work that we did on that show ... it feels amazing," she said.

What's next: Jin told reporters that "Beef" was pitched as an anthology series, meaning there may be future seasons with a new cast each year.