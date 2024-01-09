San Francisco native Ali Wong makes history at Golden Globes
Ali Wong, who grew up in San Francisco's Pacific Heights neighborhood, won a Golden Globe for best actress in a limited TV series for her performance in Netflix's "Beef" on Sunday evening.
Why it matters: Wong is the first actress of Asian descent to win in her category.
The big picture: Netflix's limited series won in every category it was nominated for, taking home a total of three Golden Globes.
- Steven Yeun, Wong's co-star, won best actor for his performance in "Beef."
- The third award was for best limited TV series, beating out titles like "Fargo," "Daisy Jones & The Six" and "Fellow Travelers."
What they're saying: "Steven and Ali are at the top of their game, I'm so grateful for their friendship. I don't think there's anyone else more deserving," director Lee Sung Jin told reporters.
The intrigue: Jin said a real-life road rage incident sparked the idea for the series.
- "It was very anticlimactic and it didn't last long but it did spark this project, so I'm thankful for that," Jin said.
Between the lines: The writers' strike halted productions in Hollywood for months. During that time, Wong has been on tour doing stand-up comedy.
- "I haven't gotten in a hair and makeup chair in a long time," she told reporters. "I haven't acted since 'Beef.'"
- When Wong was asked to do "Beef" and saw the script, "I honestly was like, 'I don't know if I can do this.' So to feel, you know, seen and recognized for the work that we did on that show ... it feels amazing," she said.
What's next: Jin told reporters that "Beef" was pitched as an anthology series, meaning there may be future seasons with a new cast each year.
- "It's really up to Netflix, there's so many stories I still want to write about," Jin said.
