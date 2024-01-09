Jan 9, 2024 - News

San Francisco native Ali Wong makes history at Golden Globes

headshot
headshot

Ali Wong poses with the award for best actress in a limited TV series for "Beef" at the Golden Globes. Photo: Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

Ali Wong, who grew up in San Francisco's Pacific Heights neighborhood, won a Golden Globe for best actress in a limited TV series for her performance in Netflix's "Beef" on Sunday evening.

Why it matters: Wong is the first actress of Asian descent to win in her category.

The big picture: Netflix's limited series won in every category it was nominated for, taking home a total of three Golden Globes.

  • Steven Yeun, Wong's co-star, won best actor for his performance in "Beef."
  • The third award was for best limited TV series, beating out titles like "Fargo," "Daisy Jones & The Six" and "Fellow Travelers."

What they're saying: "Steven and Ali are at the top of their game, I'm so grateful for their friendship. I don't think there's anyone else more deserving," director Lee Sung Jin told reporters.

The intrigue: Jin said a real-life road rage incident sparked the idea for the series.

  • "It was very anticlimactic and it didn't last long but it did spark this project, so I'm thankful for that," Jin said.

Between the lines: The writers' strike halted productions in Hollywood for months. During that time, Wong has been on tour doing stand-up comedy.

  • "I haven't gotten in a hair and makeup chair in a long time," she told reporters. "I haven't acted since 'Beef.'"
  • When Wong was asked to do "Beef" and saw the script, "I honestly was like, 'I don't know if I can do this.' So to feel, you know, seen and recognized for the work that we did on that show ... it feels amazing," she said.

What's next: Jin told reporters that "Beef" was pitched as an anthology series, meaning there may be future seasons with a new cast each year.

  • "It's really up to Netflix, there's so many stories I still want to write about," Jin said.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios San Francisco.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More San Francisco stories

No stories could be found

San Franciscopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Francisco.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more