Biggest events in San Francisco last year, according to ticket sales
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour was the top event in the San Francisco Bay Area in 2023, according to this year's live experiences report from StubHub.
How it works: The report tracked StubHub's highest-selling ticketed events around the world Jan. 1–Nov. 28.
These were the highest-selling events in the Bay Area:
1. 🎶 Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (July 28-29)
2. 🏈 San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys: NFC Divisional Round (Jan. 22)
3. 🏈 San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys (Oct. 9)
4. 🎸 Dead & Company (July 14-16)
- Of note: The band's final SF tour at Oracle Park injected $31 million into the city's economy.
5. 🏀 Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Western Conference Semifinals (May 2, 4, 8, 10)
👀 The intrigue: Taylor Swift topped the list for every city StubHub tracked, except Miami, whose top event was the NBA Finals in the summer.
- Meanwhile, Swift's concert outsold Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour in the Bay Area.
What to watch: This year, the Bay will be graced with talents like Olivia Rodrigo, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, Madonna and more.
