Holiday-inspired boba drinks to try

A worker at Hey Hey Contemporary Tea House & Common Room in Los Angeles puts the finishing touches on a drink. Photo: Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Boba shops near and far are venturing into holiday-inspired territory to keep with the December spirit.

Driving the news: That means swapping out more subtle notes for richer, more over-the-top flavors like caramel, chocolate and gingerbread.

Ten Ren's seasonal treats include a drink featuring swirls of caramel and black sugar agar jelly. You can get it with a milk tea or slush base.

Gong Cha is offering gingerbread milk tea with pearls — in a limited edition gingerbread man-shaped bottle, to boot.

Kung Fu Tea has pumpkin oolong milk tea and brown sugar ginger tea on its seasonal menu.

And if you're brave enough to try whipping one up on your own, ShareTea posted several holiday-inspired recipes.