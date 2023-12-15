Holiday gifts: The San Francisco edition
Looking for a uniquely San Franciscan gift this holiday season? Say no more.
State of play: Here's our list of local gems to consider.
🕯️ Candles said to capture the essence of San Francisco neighborhoods like the Mission or Castro, as envisioned by Destination Fragrances.
- The candles, fragranced with pure essential oils and handmade with soy wax and cotton wicks, are available at several store locations in the city.
📖 La Cocina's "We Are La Cocina" cookbook, which comprises stories and recipes from graduates of the local business incubator's program for immigrant women and women of color breaking into food entrepreneurship.
- All proceeds directly benefit La Cocina.
🎒 A new backpack or suitcase from Timbuk 2, a company that got its start in San Francisco.
☕ Coffee blends from our go-to spot Excelsior Coffee, where you might run into Megan.
🔮 Eccentric goods from Cliff's Variety, which has operated in the Castro for 80 years.
- Inside the shop, you'll find a variety of colorful wigs, zany tiaras, and acrylic art.
👻 Tickets to The Haunt's ghost-hunting tours, where participants can traverse Gold Rush-era neighborhoods or reenact true crime stories.
🍩 Food-themed accessories — including barrettes shaped like donuts and broccoli — from boutique Jenny Lemons. Artist Jennie Lennick, who is based in San Francisco, founded the collection in 2015.
- You can also try your hand at putting together a fake cake with craft kits from the store.
🚃 A slew of transit apparel and bags from Market Street Railway. Cable cars, Muni, railways — take your pick.
🍸 Treecraft Distillery's acclaimed elixirs, including their lavender hibiscus gin and blackberry whiskey bramble.
- The distillery is located on Treasure Island and remains one of a handful of certified LGBTQ-owned and operated distilleries in the U.S.
🖼️ Passes to the California Academy of Sciences, Exploratorium: After Dark or Asian Art Museum.
🍣 A sushi- or dim sum-making class offered by BiteUnite, which promises a unique culinary experience with its many cooking classes.
🌊 A hoodie or beanie bearing San Franpsycho's infamous logo. The name "San Franpsycho" was first associated with a group of Ocean Beach surfers in the early 2000s.
💌 If all else fails, you always have gift cards. Pick one up from these local favorites:
More San Francisco stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Francisco.