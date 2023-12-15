Share on email (opens in new window)

Looking for a uniquely San Franciscan gift this holiday season? Say no more.

State of play: Here's our list of local gems to consider.

🕯️ Candles said to capture the essence of San Francisco neighborhoods like the Mission or Castro, as envisioned by Destination Fragrances.

The candles, fragranced with pure essential oils and handmade with soy wax and cotton wicks, are available at several store locations in the city.

📖 La Cocina's "We Are La Cocina" cookbook, which comprises stories and recipes from graduates of the local business incubator's program for immigrant women and women of color breaking into food entrepreneurship.

All proceeds directly benefit La Cocina.

🎒 A new backpack or suitcase from Timbuk 2, a company that got its start in San Francisco.

☕ Coffee blends from our go-to spot Excelsior Coffee, where you might run into Megan.

🔮 Eccentric goods from Cliff's Variety, which has operated in the Castro for 80 years.

Inside the shop, you'll find a variety of colorful wigs, zany tiaras, and acrylic art.

👻 Tickets to The Haunt's ghost-hunting tours, where participants can traverse Gold Rush-era neighborhoods or reenact true crime stories.

🍩 Food-themed accessories — including barrettes shaped like donuts and broccoli — from boutique Jenny Lemons. Artist Jennie Lennick, who is based in San Francisco, founded the collection in 2015.

You can also try your hand at putting together a fake cake with craft kits from the store.

🚃 A slew of transit apparel and bags from Market Street Railway. Cable cars, Muni, railways — take your pick.

🍸 Treecraft Distillery's acclaimed elixirs, including their lavender hibiscus gin and blackberry whiskey bramble.

The distillery is located on Treasure Island and remains one of a handful of certified LGBTQ-owned and operated distilleries in the U.S.

🖼️ Passes to the California Academy of Sciences, Exploratorium: After Dark or Asian Art Museum.

🍣 A sushi- or dim sum-making class offered by BiteUnite, which promises a unique culinary experience with its many cooking classes.

🌊 A hoodie or beanie bearing San Franpsycho's infamous logo. The name "San Franpsycho" was first associated with a group of Ocean Beach surfers in the early 2000s.

💌 If all else fails, you always have gift cards. Pick one up from these local favorites: