Brock Purdy throws a pass against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium on Monday. Photo: Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

In sports, there are highs and lows. And that's equally true of the three major professional sports teams in San Francisco.

What's happening: Here's a quick overview of San Francisco's big three: the San Francisco 49ers (NFL), the Golden State Warriors (NBA) and the San Francisco Giants (MLB).

First, the good news: The 49ers are in full domination mode, having won their last five games and sitting comfortably atop the NFC West in first place.

Of note: The 49ers, on Monday, became the first team to clinch a postseason spot following Sunday's win against the Seattle Seahawks and the Green Bay Packers' loss to the New York Giants.

Now, the bad news: The Giants lost out on two-way threat Shohei Ohtani after he signed the biggest deal in sports history ($700 million) with our biggest rival, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The SF Giants were underwhelming last season, finishing fourth in the National League West division at 79-83. The hope was that nabbing Ohtani would help to turn things around for the Giants.

But as The Athletic reports, there's still time in the offseason for the Giants to make a move.

The ugly: The Warriors, despite having four future Hall of Famers on its roster, are getting outperformed regularly.