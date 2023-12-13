San Francisco sports cheat sheet: The good, the bad and the ugly
In sports, there are highs and lows. And that's equally true of the three major professional sports teams in San Francisco.
What's happening: Here's a quick overview of San Francisco's big three: the San Francisco 49ers (NFL), the Golden State Warriors (NBA) and the San Francisco Giants (MLB).
First, the good news: The 49ers are in full domination mode, having won their last five games and sitting comfortably atop the NFC West in first place.
- Of note: The 49ers, on Monday, became the first team to clinch a postseason spot following Sunday's win against the Seattle Seahawks and the Green Bay Packers' loss to the New York Giants.
Now, the bad news: The Giants lost out on two-way threat Shohei Ohtani after he signed the biggest deal in sports history ($700 million) with our biggest rival, the Los Angeles Dodgers.
- The SF Giants were underwhelming last season, finishing fourth in the National League West division at 79-83. The hope was that nabbing Ohtani would help to turn things around for the Giants.
- But as The Athletic reports, there's still time in the offseason for the Giants to make a move.
The ugly: The Warriors, despite having four future Hall of Famers on its roster, are getting outperformed regularly.
- Currently, the Dubs stand at a lowly 11th place in the Western Conference, with a 10-13 record.
- Although we're only a quarter through the season, it's worth noting that the Warriors' current ranking would not qualify them for the postseason.
More San Francisco stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Francisco.