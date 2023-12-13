Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at World Energy, a low-carbon solutions provider in Paramount, Calif., on May 1. Photo: MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images

New year, new laws. A flurry of bills, both this year's and past, will take effect in 2024 — some on Jan. 1 and others later in the year.

Why it matters: Keeping track of policy changes is critical for ensuring that you know your rights — as well as what not to do.

Below are a few to keep an eye on as we prepare for the new year.

Employment

Public safety

Housing

AB 12: Limits security deposits for a new apartment to just one month of rent starting in July.

SB 407: Directs the California Department of Social Services to ensure LGBTQ youth are placed with supportive and gender-affirming foster parents.

Health

Consumer

AB 618: Imposes fees, including the cost of the first night's stay, on campsite reservation holders who cancel within two to six days before the start date.

AB 1084: Requires department stores with at least 500 employees in California to maintain a gender-neutral section of children's toys.

1 fun thing