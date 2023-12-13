BART fares set to increase next year

Bay Area Rapid Transit is planning to raise fares beginning Jan. 1, the transit service announced this week.

Why it matters: BART expects to bring in an additional $26 million through fiscal year 2025 to support its general operations and keep up with inflation.

What's happening: Fares will increase 5.5% for most riders, resulting in an average increase of 23 cents (about $4.43 per trip).

Meanwhile, the 12-mile trip from Downtown Berkeley to Embarcadero will cost $4.75 one-way beginning in January.

Yes, but: Low-income riders will end up paying less for BART beginning in 2024, paying just half the regular fare instead of 20% of the regular fare.

What to watch: BART plans to raise fares another 5.5% in January 2025 as part of its inflation-based fare increase plan, which has been in place since 2003.