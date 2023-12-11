What we read at San Francisco Public Library in 2023

Share on email (opens in new window)

Shawna Sherman, librarian for the African American Center at the San Francisco Public Library, works inside the institution on April 20, 2021. Photo: Yalonda M. James/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

The San Francisco Public Library has released its list of all-star titles — the books most frequently circulated in 2023.

Driving the news: The fiction titles that claimed spots on top print, e-book and audiobook circulations were "Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow" by Gabrielle Zevin, "Lessons in Chemistry" by Bonnie Garmus, and Pulitzer Prize-winning "Demon Copperhead" by Barbara Kingsolver.

Details: Memoirs dominated favorite nonfiction titles — led by Prince Harry's "Spare" and "I'm Glad My Mom Died," the memoir by former iCarly star Jennette McCurdy.

Titles that were already released or currently in production as movies or TV series topped the popular young adult fiction list, including "A Court of Thorns and Roses" by Sarah J. Maas and "The Summer I Turned Pretty" by Jenny Han.

Among younger readers, "Dog Man" cartoonist Dav Pilkey took up six spots on the most popular children's books, alongside J.K. Rowling's "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" and "Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Cabin Fever" by Jeff Kinney.

The big picture: SFPL celebrates 40 years of its adult literacy program Project Read this month.

The program, which provides one-on-one tutoring, has served more than 7,000 adult learners in the local community since its establishment in 1983.

It's proof of the "transformative power of literacy to advance personal growth," city librarian Michael Lambert said in a press release.

Of note: In San Francisco, roughly 80,000 adults — or one in five — have some difficulty with basic reading and writing, according to SFPL.

Below are some of 2023's top titles. You can find the full list on SFPL's website.

Top print adult fiction

Top print adult nonfiction