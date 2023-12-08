Dec 8, 2023 - Things to Do
What's on tap this weekend in San Francisco
Welcome back to the best part of the week: the end. Here's hoping the rain doesn't get in the way of these wonderful ideas.
🚈 Deck yourself out in your ugliest holiday BART sweater for SweaterFest '23 on Sunday.
- 2-3:30pm at the Rockridge BART station in the East Bay.
🎄 Get into the holiday spirit with "A Drag Queen Christmas" at the Curran Theater Saturday night.
🤩 Don't miss the final night of Let's Glow SF, a holiday lights projection in downtown.
- Sunday, 5-10pm.
🧑🏽🎄 Take part in the debauchery that is SantaCon or avoid it like the plague Saturday starting at noon in Union Square.
More San Francisco stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Francisco.