What's on tap this weekend in San Francisco

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Welcome back to the best part of the week: the end. Here's hoping the rain doesn't get in the way of these wonderful ideas. 🚈 Deck yourself out in your ugliest holiday BART sweater for SweaterFest '23 on Sunday.

2-3:30pm at the Rockridge BART station in the East Bay.

🎄 Get into the holiday spirit with "A Drag Queen Christmas" at the Curran Theater Saturday night.

🤩 Don't miss the final night of Let's Glow SF, a holiday lights projection in downtown.

Sunday, 5-10pm.

🧑🏽‍🎄 Take part in the debauchery that is SantaCon or avoid it like the plague Saturday starting at noon in Union Square.