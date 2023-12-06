"Entwined" light installation returns to Golden Gate Park
The vibrant, expansive art installation that first debuted during the dark days of the pandemic is returning to Golden Gate Park.
What's happening: In partnership with local artist Charles Gadeken, "Entwined: Elder Mother" will light up the area in front of Peacock Meadow beginning Thursday through the last weekend of April 2024.
- The installation will feature a 30-foot metal sculpted tree with shade covering — first seen at Burning Man this year — for visitors to immerse themselves in the interactive, illuminative experience.
Why it matters: The installation is just one of several pandemic-era changes that have become permanent fixtures in the city.
Zoom in: Inspired by a fairy tale called "The Elder-Tree Mother," the installation will have a sound system telling various fairy tales in 26 languages, SFist reports.
- Visitors will be able to use QR codes on the sculptures to control certain elements of the light display on their phones.
What they're saying: "Entwined: Elder Mother does what all public art aspires to do, which is to evoke emotion and wonder," San Francisco Parks Alliance CEO Drew Becher said in a written statement.
Flashback: Described as a "whimsical wonderland" for visitors to explore while "practicing social distancing," "Entwined" offered San Franciscans some respite during the first winter of COVID-19.
- "When Entwined opened in the park, you couldn't even go to a restaurant," Gadeken told SFist. "And it provided this place for people to feel like they were part of the world again. And I feel like some of that magic has carried over every year."
What's next: This year's start coincides with the annual holiday tree lighting at John McLaren Lodge, a short distance from Peacock Meadow.
- The holiday tree lighting celebration runs from 4-8pm, featuring live music, cookie decorating, carnival rides, food and more.
