The vibrant, expansive art installation that first debuted during the dark days of the pandemic is returning to Golden Gate Park. What's happening: In partnership with local artist Charles Gadeken, "Entwined: Elder Mother" will light up the area in front of Peacock Meadow beginning Thursday through the last weekend of April 2024.

The installation will feature a 30-foot metal sculpted tree with shade covering — first seen at Burning Man this year — for visitors to immerse themselves in the interactive, illuminative experience.

Why it matters: The installation is just one of several pandemic-era changes that have become permanent fixtures in the city.

Zoom in: Inspired by a fairy tale called "The Elder-Tree Mother," the installation will have a sound system telling various fairy tales in 26 languages, SFist reports.

Visitors will be able to use QR codes on the sculptures to control certain elements of the light display on their phones.

What they're saying: "Entwined: Elder Mother does what all public art aspires to do, which is to evoke emotion and wonder," San Francisco Parks Alliance CEO Drew Becher said in a written statement.

Flashback: Described as a "whimsical wonderland" for visitors to explore while "practicing social distancing," "Entwined" offered San Franciscans some respite during the first winter of COVID-19.

"When Entwined opened in the park, you couldn't even go to a restaurant," Gadeken told SFist. "And it provided this place for people to feel like they were part of the world again. And I feel like some of that magic has carried over every year."

What's next: This year's start coincides with the annual holiday tree lighting at John McLaren Lodge, a short distance from Peacock Meadow.